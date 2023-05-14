Arcade Authorship – High Score Table Credits

It’s an open secret that with the advent of the high score table in arcade video games, designers would hide their signatures in lieu of being directly credited for the games themselves. The practice was birthed in a time both when displaying any but the most crucial text on screen was novel and the value of people making the games by the companies themselves was poorly thought of. Sneaking one’s name into the game had precedent before high score tables, yet with their advent it became a subculture. Sometimes rebellious, sometimes intricate, and oftentimes serving as an aspiration for high score chasers, this phenomenon largely of the 1980s was one of the few ways game creators could signal themselves to game players.

The hotbed of high score credits largely coincided with the Golden Age of Arcade Video Games, from 1980 to 1983. After this point, the practice became less common, both due to a deemphasis on high scores as a driving force in arcade games and the appearance of legitimate credits sequences within the games themselves. However, the initials embedded in these games continue to provide ample mystery for those who play these games nowadays. Who are the people behind each and every video game high score table?

This post – to be continually updated – will be a resource to answer that question. The line-ups of “fresh” high score tables with embedded names will be collected here, and attempts made to decipher every two-to-three letter initial within. It will only list those acknowledged in the table, not every person who worked on the project. There are many quirks to this process with about as many exceptions as there are basic rules, but this will hopefully clarify for the future some of the development background of each of these games. I welcome updates, corrections, and additions of all sorts to help make this a comprehensive look into this topic!

Here’s the list, the names, and the roles behind it all (as far as currently understood).

Missile Command (June 1980)

DFT – Dave Theurer. Designer, programmer.

DLS – Dave Sherman. Hardware engineer.

SRC – Steve Calfee. Head of Software Engineering, helped in the early idea stage.

RDA – Rich Adam. Programmer.

MJP – Mary Pepper. Electrical engineer at Atari.

JED – Jed Margolin. Hardware engineer.

DEW – Dave Wiebenson (Uncertain). The identity is based on Tony Temple’s guess and Wiebenson was not involved in the making of the game.

GJL – Gerry Lichac. Created the trakball used on Atari’s games, including Missile command.

Battlezone

EDR – Ed Rotberg. Designer, programmer.

MPH – Morgan Hoff. Project leader.

JED – Jed Margolin. Hardware engineer, programmer, sound engineer.

DES – Doug Snyder. Hardware engineer.

TKE –

VKB –

EL –

HAD – Howard Delman. Hardware engineer.

ORR – Owen Rubin. Artist.

GJR – Greg Rivera. Programmer at Atari, role unknown.

Defender (December 1980)

DRJ – Eugene Jarvis. Designer, programmer.

SAM – Sam Dicker. Programmer.

LED – Larry DeMar. Programmer.

PGD – Paul Dussault. Programmer.

CRB – Chuck Bleich. Hardware engineering.

MRS – Mike Stroll. Head of Engineering at Williams.

SSR – Steve Ritchie. An engineer at Williams primarily involved in pinball, did not work directly on Defender.

TMH – Tom Hart. Hardware engineer.

Super Missile Attack (May 1981)

XMI – (Unknown)

DBM – Doug Macare. Designer, programmer.

SEG – Steve Golson. Designer, programmer.

LRD – Larry Dennison. Hardware engineer.

JT – John Tylko. Programmer.

KGC – Kevin Curran. Programmer.

CSR – Chris Rode. Audio engineer.

GCC – Standing in for the company name, General Computer Corporation.

Centipede (June 1981)

EJD – Eric Durfey. Credited on other games as a hardware technician, but Atari Compendium states he was part of management. Involvement unknown.

DFT – Dave Theurer. Programmer.

CAD – Chris Downend. Atari Compendium states he was the Project Leader but he’s not been mentioned by the designers in that capacity. It could have been in the cabinet and hardware sense. Involvement unknown.

DCB – Dona Bailey. Designer and Programmer.

ED – Ed Logg. Designer and Programmer.

DEW – Dave Wiebenson. Hardware technician at Atari, involvement unknown.

DFW – Don Wrightnour. Management at Atari, involvement unknown.

GJR – Greg Rivera. Programmer.

Venture (July 1981)

DJS – Dave Staugas. Programmer.

VIC – Vic Tolomei. Programmer.

MCH – Michael Cooper-Hart. Artist.

MRK –

HAI – Howell Ivy. Designer, hardware engineer.

Tempest (October 1981)

EJD – Erik Dufrey. Hardware technician.

DES – Doug Snyder. Hardware engineer.

RRR – (Unknown) Possibly just a placeholder.

MPH – Morgan Hoff. Project Leader.

DFT – Dave Theurer. Designer, programmer.

SDL – Sam Lee. Hardware engineer.

MJP – Marry Pepper. Hardware technician.

BEH –

Stargate (November 1981)

DRJ, EPJ – Eugene Jarvis. Designer, programmer.

LED – Larry DeMar. Programmer.

SAM – Sam Dicker. Programmer at Williams, did not work at Vid Kidz at the time. This is likely a leftover from the Defender high score package.

SSR – Steve Ritchie. Engineer at Williams, did not work on the game.

JER –

Eliminator (December 1981)

MLH – Mike Hendricks. Programmer.

MEX – Medo Moreno. Programmer. Largely worked on the attract screen.

LBC – Larry Clague. Programmer.

SRH – Steve Hostetler. Programmer.

THE KID –

AND is used as a separator, just meaning “and”.

Space Duel (February 1982)

ORR – Owen Rubin. Programmer.

SRC – Steve Calfee. Programmer.

DES – David Shepperd. Programmer.

JMR – John Ray. Hardware engineer.

Robotron 2084 (March 1982)

DRJ – Eugene Jarvis. Designer, programmer.

LED – Larry DeMar. Designer, programmer, artist.

EPJ – Eugene Jarvis.

JER –

KIS –

MLG –

SSR – Steve Ritchie

UNA –

JRS – John Seldrake. Artist.

CJM – Constantino Mitchell. Cabinet artist.

Tron (June 1982)

JP – John Pasierb. Head of Engineering at Midway.

BA – Bill Adams. Designer, programmer.

GG – George Gomez. Designer, artist, industrial designer. Responsible for the joystick on the game, first used on Gorf.

EV – Earl Vickers. Audio engineer, composer.

AG – Atish Ghosh. Hardware engineer.

JM – John Marcus. Programmer.

TL – Tom Leon. Designer, programmer. Primarily responsible for the tank stage.

SB –

MJ – Marsh Jordan. Artist.

JJ –

Space Dungeon (August 1982)

REX – Rex Battenberg. Designer, programmer.

AND –

DFB –

TGF – Tom Fosha. Sound engineer.

RJH –

DLP –

KJE –

TAI, TO, USA – The name of the company, Taito America.

Zektor (August 1982)

MRB – Murphy Bivens. Designer and programmer.

CGW –

SLP – Sam Palahnuk. Programmer.

DPB –

BAC –

Gravitar (August 1982)

ACE –

SDM –

MEC – Mark Cerny. Programmer at Atari, role unknown.

RDA – Rich Adam. Programmer.

MLH – Mike Hally. Designer.

JOE – Joe Coddington. Hardware engineer, hardware technician.

ORR – Owen Rubin. Engineer at Atari, role unknown.

BRD – Bard Chaboya. Cabinet artist.

Joust (October 1982)

JRN – John Newcomer. Designer.

PFZ – Bill Pfuzenreuter. Programmer.

KFL – Ken Lantz. Programmer.

CWK – Cary Kolker. Programmer.

JAN – Janice Hendricks. Artist.

MRS – Mike Stroll. Head of Engineering at Williams. Did not work directly on the game.

Tac/Scan (October 1982)

MCL –

DBM –

HAL –

WLS –

BCH –

It is possible these all represent pseudonyms as they don’t represent the known names of anyone at Sega Electronics at the time.

Zzyzzyxx (November 1982)

MJK – Mike Knauer. Programmer.

ERO –

DGJ –

VEC –

MDF – Marty Foulger. Designer.

VAS –

SJP –

EDH –

AMS – The company Advanced Microcomputer Systems.

Liberator (November 1982)

DEN NIS HRP DDH – Dennis Harper. Designer, programmer.

S L – Sam Ly. Hardware engineer.

PDM – Paul Mancuso. Hardware technician.

CAD – Chris Downend. Manager at Atari. Involvement unknown.

BFS – Barbara Singh. Artist.

MEC – Mark Cerny. Programmer.

MRB – Max Behensky. Programmer.

Millipede (November 1982)

BBM – Brian McGhie. Programmer.

FXL – Franz Lanzinger. Programmer.

MEC – Mark Cerny. Programmer.

ED – Ed Logg. Designer.

DUG – Doug Snyder. Hardware technician.

DCB – Dona Bailey. Programmer.

DEW – Dave Webienson. Hardware engineer.

DFW – Don Wrightnour. Hardware engineer.

Q*Bert (November 1982)

TJC –

JML, LEE – Jeff Lee. Artist.

JAH –

MJS –

ECW –

BLT –

BMW –

DMV –

FDA –

LMG –

DDT – Dave Thiel. Sound engineer, composer.

JCM –

ZAP –

NAB – Neil Burnstein. Programmer.

JUN –

HFR –

RON – Ron Waxman

FXS –

DLB –

CPB –

WBD – Warren Davis. Designer, programmer.

SAM –

Time Pilot (November 1982)

K.O, N.A, M.I – The name of the company, Konami Industries.

O.O, Y.A – Hideki Ooyama. Artist.

Quantum (November 1982)

BET – Betty Tylko

DEC – Dan Cafferty

ART – Art Ng

KEV – Kevin Osbourne

DBM – Doug Macrae

MAH – Mike Horowitz

LRD – Larry Dennison

PRG – Patty Goodson

SEG – Steve Golson

Akka Arrh (Unreleased, 1982)

JFS – John Salwitz. Programmer.

MLH – Mike Hally. Designer, programmer.

DAR – David Ralston. Designer, programmer.

D H – Dennis Harper. Programmer.

B B –

D S –

MRB – Max Behensky. Programmer.

Nibbler (January 1983)

JHU – Joe Ulowetz.

MRS –

JMJ – John Jaugilas.

BAK – Joe Bak.

RMM – Robin Mueller.

LDR – Lonnie Ropp.

WHO –

JEJ –

PJS –

ILK –

Black Widow (February 1983)

The credits for this game are arranged vertically on the top row.

BRUCE – Bruce Merrit.

DENNIS – Dennis Halverson. Hardware engineer.

MORGAN – Morgan Hoff. Project leader.

The others spell out BLACK WIDOW and ATARI GAMES.

Star Trek: Strategic Operations Simulator (February 1983)

SLP – Sam Palahnuk. Designer.

MRB – Murphy Bivens. Designer, programmer.

JDZ – Jonathan Zapp. Programmer.

DCC – David Conover. Artist. Largely the attract screen.

CGW –

SRH – Steve Hostetler.

Food Fight (March 1983)

JAH – Jonathan Hurd. Designer.

TW –

RBJ – Roland Janbergs. Programmer.

BGB – Bruce Burns. Programmer.

LRD – Larry Dennison. Hardware engineer.

PRG – Patty Goodson. Composer.

ROY – Roy Groth. Sound engineer.

DEL – Dan Ludwig. Hardware engineer.

DOG –

AYN – Art Ng. Hardware engineer.

EDV – Ed Vallee. Hardware engineer.

MOE –

Sinistar (April 1983)

N-F – Noah Falstein

KJF – Ken Fedesna.

KAG – Ken Graham.

FRG – Rich Grande.

YAK – Jack Haeger.

JJK – John Kotlarik.

KFL – Ken Lantz.

PJM – Pierre Maloka.

DOC – Keith McMillen.

JLM – John Meissen.

E-Z – Michael Metz.

=M= – R. J. Mical. Programmer. He wrote the high score table.

TIM – Tim Murphy.

JRN – John Newcomer.

TOM – Tom O’Meara.

PFZ – Bill Pfutzenreuter.

RTP – Rudy Plemich.

BFD – Dave Rzepka.

MBS – Marc Stanis.

MRS – Mike Stroll.

EJS – Ed Suchocki.

STU – Stewart West.

WIT – Richard Witt.

MOM – An ode to one’s mother.

FAC – Stands for Future Absurdity Commission, an in-joke.

GOD – Referring to the Almighty.

KAY – Kay Anderson.

HEC – Harry Cline.

SAM – Sam Dicker.

KVD – Kristina Donofrio.

Information taken from the Sinistar source code posted on GitHub.

Cosmic Chasm (April 1983)

RES – Bob Skinner. Designer, programmer.

MWG – Mike Gomez. Designer, programmer.

DAD – David Dentt.

BLJ – Brooke Jarret.

SDB –

JMC –

SRK –

MJN –

GGC –

RTP –

KCR –

EKS –

SES –

Bubbles (April 1983)

JJK – John Kotlarik. Designer, programmer, sound engineer.

TIM – Tim Murphy. Programmer, sound engineer.

ANG – Python Anghelo. Designer, artist, cabinet artist.

BFD –

RON –

MRS – Mike Stroll. Head of Engineering at Williams, did not work directly on the game.

Star Wars (May 1983)

OBI, WAN – A reference to Obi-Wan Kenobi from the films.

HAN – A reference to Han Solo from the films.

GJR – Greg Rivera. Programmer.

MLH – Mike Hally. Project leader, designer.

JED – Jed Margolin.

NLA – Norm Avellar. Programmer.

EJD – Eric Durfey.

EAR – Earl Vickers. Sound engineer, composer.

RLM – Rick Moncrief. Hardware engineer.

Crystal Castles (July 1983)

FXL – Franz Lanzinger. Designer, programmer, composer.

MFP –

EDG –

SMB – Susan McBride. Artist.

PCT –

DRR – Dave Ralston. Artist.

CTC –

GDS –

BEN –

RBD – Russell Dawe. Audio engineer.

REM –

STM –

BBM – Brian McGhie.

MEC – Mark Cerny.

BAS – Barbara Singh. Artist.

T W –

LEB – Larry Bryan. Designer, programmer, composer.

REX –

DAR – David Ralston.

DAT –

RAY – John Ray. Team leader, supposedly distinct from the Project leader role.

Discs of Tron (October 1983)

BD – Robert Dinnerman. Designer, programmer.

BC – Brian Colin. Artist.

AG – Atish Ghosh. Hardware engineer.

AW –

BL – Bob Libbe. Sound engineer.

DS –

GG – George Gomez. Designer, industrial designer. Responsible for the design of the new controls and the cabinet.

PF – Paul Faris.

Blaster (November 1983)

DRJ – Eugene Jarvis. Designer, programmer, sound engineer.

LED – Larry DeMar. Designer, programmer.

JRS – John Sheldrake. Artist.

KLR – Ken Roberts. Artist.

DJW –

PGD – Paul Dussault. Engineer at Williams, was not directly involved in Blaster’s development.

JER –

ALI –

MLG –

NHD –

Major Havoc (November 1983)

AVK –

ORR – Owen Rubin. Designer.

MEC – Mark Cerny. Programmer.

M H –

DES – Doug Snyder. Hardware engineer.

G C –

BAW –

SYN –

Cloak & Dagger (December 1983)

RBD – Russel Dawe. Project leader, programmer.

JMR – John Ray. Project leader.

TYC –

SLW –

DP –

DAR – Dave Ralston.

LLB –

HAN –

FUN –

MAD –

FXL – Franz Lazinger.

OBI, WAN – Reference to Obi Wan from the Star Wars franchise.

DDD –

REC –

DIG, DUG – A reference to the game Dig Dug, which Atari produced in the US.

LEB – Larry Bryan.

HAV, FUN – A message to the player to “have fun”.

XXX –

Snake Pit (December 1983)

YGP –

NOA –

ARM –

PDI –

MIE –

OVM –

CAP –

NNL –

GIE –

IRH –

SEE –

ENS –

DOA –

ESE –

MIL –

ARP –

These may all be psuedonyms.

Playball (Unreleased)

TND – Thomas Deaux.

WPB – Wayne Breivogel.

JEK – Joe Kaminkow.

Pig Newton (Unreleased)

WJB, LEW, ETT – Bill Blewett. Designer, programmer.

EJB – The initials of Blewett’s first son.

MGM –

MES –

BLM –

PIG NEW TON – The name of the game.

Razzmatazz (Unreleased)

LEM –

BLM – Barbara Michaelec. Designer.

RJG –

BLE & WET – Bill Blewett. Did not work on the game, it appears to be a carryover from the high score package he wrote.

CGW –

KES –

DAV –

LP –

AMM – Alissa Myerson.

RTN –

CAB –

Splat (Unreleased)

JRN – John Newcomer. Designer.

HEC – Harry Cline. Programmer, but it’s uncertain if this is correct.

MBS – Marc Stannis. Programmer.

PFZ – Bill Pfutzenreuter.

JIL – Jill Chittenden. Artist. Possibly Jill Sprenger?

CWK – Cary Kolker.

Inferno (1984)

PVA – Python Anghelo. Designer, artist, cabinet artist.

PFZ – Bill Pfutzenreuter.

PAR – Bill Parod.

EJS – Ed Suchocki.

ML – Mark Loffredo.

LOU – Lou Ibitz.

Spy Hunter (January 1984)

TFL – Tom Leon. Designer.

KO – Kevin O’Connor. Artist.

GG – George Gomez. Designer, artist, industrial designer.

AG – Atish Ghosh. Hardware engineer.

RML – Bob Libbe. Sound engineer.

SP – Sharon Perry. Designer, artist.

SV – Silvija Vitrungs. Certainly uncertain.

BFC – Brian Colin. Artist.

JCK – John Kubik. Hardware engineer.

SJU – Steve Ulstad. Designer, artist.

Mystic Marathon (April 1984)

KVD – Kristina Donofrio. Programmer.

JRN – John Newcomer.

PAM – Pam Erickson.

JIL – Jil Chittenden. Artist.

KAG – Ken Graham. Programmer.

JAN – Jan Hendricks.

I, Robot (June 1984)

DAV – David Theurer. Designer, programmer.

DAV – Dave Ralston.

RUS – Russel Dawe. Project leader, programmer.

PAU – Paul Manciso.

BAR – Barbara Singh.

MAR – Mark Cerny.

LIN – Linda Sinkovic.

CIN –

GAR –

VAN –

Turkey Shoot (July 1984)

JRN – John Newcomer. Designer.

TND – Thomas Deaux. Programmer.

WPB – Wayne Breivogel. Programmer.

CLS – Chris Simmons. Artist.

LEO –

DRY –

MRS – Mike Stroll.

RON –

JIL – Jill Chittenden. Artist.

JEH –

Freeze (December 1984)

RES – Bob Skinner. Designer, programmer.

RLL – Bob Loney.

KLH – Ken Hull.

BLJ – Brooke Jarret.

DAD – David Dentt.

SLM –

MRD –

MPB –

GFB –

Cerberus (March 1985)

SRH – Steve Hostetler. Designer, programmer.

POS – Phil Sorger. Designer, programmer.

MPB –

MRD –

TJW –

JFL –

TSC – Tom Carroll. Artist.

ARM – Alex McKay. Hardware engineer.

D V – Dan Viescas. Artist.

D C – David Cartt.

SLM –

GFB –

J W –

BLL –

BLJ – Brooke Jarret.

KLH – Ken Hull.

DAD – David Dentt.

RES – Bob Skinner. Programmer.

A D –

R B –

J P –

A R –

SVN –

KMG –

MQH –

MDR –

FLD –

BRT –

SPT –

Mayhem 2002 (July 1985)

RLL – Bob Loney.

KLH – Ken Hull.

DAD – David Dentt.

RES – Bob Skinner. Designer, programmer.

D C – Dana Christianson.

MRD –

D Y –

JFL –

TSC – Tom Carroll. Artist.

ARM – Alex McKay. Hardware engineer.

D V –

MPB –

SLM –

GFB –

J W –

BLJ – Brooke Jarret.

SRH –

POS – Phil Sorger. Designer, programmer.

A D –

R B –

J P –

A R –

MAL –

JAL –

FOX –

BON –

DIS –

ELU –

NAZ –

SUN –

Demolition Derby (April 1985)

JLN – Jeff Nauman.

TIN –

DLN –

MIN –

XXX –

DID –

ETE –

MIR –

DOB –

LNY –

Joust 2 (December 1986)

JRN – John Newcomer. Designer.

JOE – Joe Hellesen.

KVD – Kristina Donofrio.

WBD – Warren Davis.

ML –

C G – Chris Granner.

Danger Zone (December 1986)

RLL – Bob Loney. Designer, programmer.

JAH – Jerry Huber.

RES – Bob Skinner.

POS – Phil Sorger.

KMG –

DPC –

DCC – David Cartt.

SRH – Steve Hostetler.

MEX – Medo Moreno.

ACE –

D.V – Dan Viescas.

DAD – David Dentt.

KLH – Ken Hull.

JPM –

ARM –

JMW –

ELH –

GFB –

SLM –

JDP –

SBS –

KEV –

MAL –

MAR –

DEE –

TIF –

RLM –

BBB –

S R –

JAL –

ATP –

LMG –

JLK –

MRD –

CDF –

M.R –

ALA –

NARC (1989)

JEH –

JRN – John Newcomber.

TJE –

LIN –

ML –

GWS – Glenn Shipp.

AL –

BLS – Brian Schmidt.

JRH –

J P –

DTW –

D P –

RAY –

WBD –

KJF –

NDN –

J R –

SSR –

MR, BIG –

High Impact Football (1990)

JRN – John Newcomer.

EJB – Ed Boon.

TIM – Tim Coman.

EPJ – Eugene Jarvis.

JIM –

GNP – George Petro.

TRA – Todd Allen.

TMM –

MDP – Mark Penacho.

JPG – Jim Gentile.

DTW – Doug Watson.

DWF – Dan Forden.

SSR – Steve Ritchie.

SNO – Sheridan.

LOF –

MJT – Mark Turmell.

Smash TV (1990)

JON – John Tobias.

TIM – Tim Coman.

TJE – Tim Elliot.

LIP –

MLZ –

GWS – Glenn Shipp.

ALT –

BLS – Brian Schmidt.

JON, HEY – Jon Hey.

MJT –

DRJ –

DJT –

NLN –

MTN –

TLC –

FAW –

FOO –

BAT, MAN – A reference to Batman.

(EDIT #1 2023-05-14: Thanks to tweakbod for his help in capturing the screenshots and Quarterpast for assistance in some titles!)

(EDIT #2 2023-05-14: Thanks to SynaMax (Sinistar), Jimmy Stones (Time Pilot), and Captain America (Black Widow) for some verifications!)